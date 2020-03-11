The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan's series shoot stopped in Prague due to coronavirus concerns

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sebastian Stan was recently in Prague shooting for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, the production for the Disney+ series was shut down due to growing coronavirus concerns. Read below for more details.

Disney+ is helping to expand the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) by giving several superheroes; who haven't gotten the solo spotlight in films, time to shine in the series format. This included Hawkeye, Loki, Scarlett Witch, Vision, Winter Soldier and Falcon, just to name a few. Speaking of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the six-episode series is directed by Kari Skogland and stars Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell. Most of the shooting for the show has taken place in Atlanta, with paparazzi capturing the two leads getting ready for action, post the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Last week, Sebastian had headed to Prague to shoot a portion of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, amidst growing concerns of coronavirus spreading across the globe. According to Deadline, Disney has officially shut down production in Prague and asked the team to come back home to Atlanta. This decision was made keeping into consideration that the Prague government has closed schools and put restrictions on an event and travel as well. Taking to his Instagram page was Stan, who had shared several photos and videos on his Bucky adventures in Europe.

Check out Sebastian Stan's IG post from when he was all covered up during his flight to Prague below:

ALSO READ: Loki to appear in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? LEAKED PHOTOS hint of Tom Hiddleston's cameo

This isn't the first project, whose shooting was stalled because of coronavirus outbreak. Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7 cancelled its shoot in Italy and so did Red Notice, which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available on Disney+ in August 2020.

Read More