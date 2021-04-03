The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie recalls thinking he was "FIRED" after Avengers: Endgame

In a recent interview, Anthony Mackie recalled how he'd wondered what he'd done wrong after getting a call from Marvel to come to LA just before he found out about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already in its halfway mark with three thrilling episodes which highlights the growing bromance between Sam Wilson aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes aka Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as the unlikely duo traverses through the loss of their best friend Steve Rogers aka Captain America and the adverse after-effects of the Blip, which wiped out and then brought back half the world's population, themselves included.

In a recent interview with MTV Asia, Anthony recounted a call with Marvel, who summoned him to LA for Avengers: Endgame. Mackie remembers going into 'overthinking' mode wondering if he was getting fired post the super successful MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) movie. "You never know man, you never know. They call you and they're like, 'Come to LA' And you instantly go online and Google yourself and say, 'Did I do anything to get fired? I have no idea, what did I do? What did somebody videotape and say I said? What did I do?' So for about 45 minutes, I Googled myself and was like, 'All right, I didn't do anything, so let's see exactly how this is gonna play out,'" the 42-year-old actor hilariously recalled.

Ultimately, it turned out to be good news as Anthony was informed about reprising his superhero role in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier alongside Sebastian as Bucky. When counter questioned on how the meeting went, Mackie revealed it was "great" as it's always a pleasure to see the Marvel guys. Anthony explained that when they call you in, you know "something special is gonna come out of that meeting."

"So going into it, I was very unsure of what possibly the outcome was gonna be. But when they told me the idea of it, I was very happy," Mackie happily concluded to MTV Asia.

Credits :MTV Asia YouTube

