Falcon and Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie reportedly signs deal for Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie has closed a deal to carry the shield and his first superhero picture in Captain America 4, according to sources. In Disney Plus' Falcon and Winter Soldier, Mackie plays the role of Captain America. Kevin Feige's Marvel Studios is keeping the specifics close to the vest, and it's unclear whether the film will include Sebastian Stan, who co-starred with Mackie in the well-received Marvel Studios Disney+ short series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Interestingly, since his debut in Captain America: Age of Ultron in 2015, Mackie has featured in five Marvel films. He follows Chris Evans, who portrayed Captain America in three solo films (as well as others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) starting in 2011, and who handed up his shield in 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

According to Deadline, it was reported in April that a fourth “Captain America” film was in the works, with Spellman writing the screenplay with “FAWS” staff writer Dalan Musson. No further casting has been announced, but with Mackie officially committed, many other “FAWS” stars may be in the running for the film.

Meanwhile, given Marvel's busy feature schedule, "Captain America 4," which has yet to be formally confirmed, will almost likely not be released until 2023, at the earliest. Marvel has “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Eternals,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” this year (a co-production with Sony Pictures). In 2022, Marvel will release "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Thor: Love and Thunder," "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and the “Captain Marvel” sequel “The Marvels.”

