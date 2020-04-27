The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan reflects on Bucky not receiving Captain America title

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan opened up about Sam receiving Captain America title instead of Bucky. Read on to know more.

Bucky’s fans were very upset after Steve Rogers handed over his Captain America title to Sam Wilson aka Falcon, instead of Bucky in Avengers: Endgame. And during a recent interview, Sebastian Stan, who played Bucky’s character in the Marvel films, shared his thoughts about his character not receiving the shield. Speaking about the creator’s decision to hand over the title to Sam, the Marvel actor noted that it was the right choice.

Sebastian, who will be seen reprising his role as Bucky in the upcoming web television miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, stated that Sam’s new responsibility will be explored in the series. “Steve is saying to Bucky… ‘I’m not going to put this thing on you. We’re both going to live our lives – the lives that were actually taken from us back in the ’40s when we enlisted,” the actor explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reported.

He further mentioned that there is no conflict between the two about the title that Sam received. “Sam, to me, was always the clear man to take on that mantle for numerous reasons, which also comes with so much more baggage that’s going to be explored in the show. At the end of Endgame, for either Steve or Bucky, it’s really not about the shield,” he said.

During the interview, he also reacted to fans not being happy about Steve and Bucky’s goodbye moment on the Endgame and stated that he loves how much the fans care about the character. MCU is all set to explore the lives of Falcon and Bucky in the upcoming series.

