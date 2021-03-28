The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan pick THIS as their combined nickname

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were asked what would be their prefered combined nickname and here's what they chose.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of Marvel's latest series to take fans of the franchise by storm. Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in lead roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, the series takes off post the events of Avengers: Endgame. With Sam and Bucky teaming up for the series, fans have been trying to come up with combined nicknames for Mackie and Stan. Just like celebrity couple nicknames, the Winter Soldier and Falcon duo too have now chosen their preferred nickname.

In a recent interaction for Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz, the duo revealed the combined nickname they liked. The options provided to them included Stackie and Stanky and you'll never guess which one the duo chose. Yes, it was the funnier one, 'Stanky'. While accepting that this is their preferred nickname, Stan and Mackie both immediately agreed that 'Stanky' sounded good with Mackie gleefully saying, "I like Stanky." The duo further answered a series of other funny questions during this interaction.

Recently, Stan was also quizzed about what other MCU character he would have played if not Bucky Barnes and the actor responded by saying Hawkeye which is originally essayed by Jeremy Renner in the Marvel films. As for the series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has already had two of its episodes released which have not only introduced us to the new Captain America but also shown there are new threats and they are super soldiers.

After Chris Evans' Steve Rogers retired as a superhero at the end of Avengers: Endgame, he left his shield in Same's care. In the coming episodes, hopefully, we will see Mackie's Sam take the shield back and realise the responsibility Steve left for him.

