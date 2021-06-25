  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Falcon and Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie says Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's prep driving everybody ragged

When Anthony Mackie was asked in an interview if he had an update on Captain America 4, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star spoke about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's progress instead.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:22 pm
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is slated for a July 2022 release in the US Anthony Mackie hasn't heard anything about Captain America 4.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With a memorable debut as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale, Anthony Mackie has increased curiousity levels within MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans when it comes to where his beloved character Sam Wilson aka Falcon's future. The pretty obvious answer would be Captain America 4, which is in the works with the popular Disney+ series' showrunner and staff writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson co-writing the script.

However, Anthony continues to be vague when asked about Captain America's upcoming fourth instalment. During a recent appearance on Deadline's The Actor's Side with Pete Hammond, Mackie shifted the focus from an update on Captain America 4 to Black Panther: Wakanda Foreover's progress instead. "I don't know, I don't know. Literally, the show came out, and for the last episode, we had a Zoom party, like, with everybody. And that was it. Like I haven't heard from anybody since, so I mean, [Marvel Studios] have a million things going on," the 42-year-old actor admitted, via ComicBook.

"I know the prep for Black Panther 2 is driving everybody ragged, so I don't know. I'm interested to see where it's going," Anthony revealed.

Given Chadwick Boseman's heartbreaking passing, MCU fans are definitely intrigued to know how director Ryan Coogler will continue the story forward in Black Panther 2 as it was confirmed that neither recasting T'Challa's role or using CGI to recreate the Oscar-nominated actor will be implemented in the sequel.

ALSO READ: Anthony Mackie REVEALS the unusual way he found out about Captain America 4; Says, 'I haven't heard anything'

Meanwhile, Black Panther 2 is slated for a July 2022 release in the US.

Credits :Deadline's The Actor's Side,ComicBook

You may like these
Could Anthony Mackie be part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star REVEALS
Anthony Mackie REVEALS the unusual way he found out about Captain America 4; Says, 'I haven't heard anything'
Captain America 4: Chris Evans being 'pursued' by Marvel to feature alongside Anthony Mackie but with a twist
Falcon and Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie initially thought becoming new Captain America was 'an awful idea'
Falcon and Winter Soldier: Anthony Mackie's 'Make US Great Again' line in Captain America speech got shot down
Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana & more assemble for Avengers Campus opening at Disney Park
close