Falcon and Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie says Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's prep driving everybody ragged

When Anthony Mackie was asked in an interview if he had an update on Captain America 4, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star spoke about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's progress instead.

With a memorable debut as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale, Anthony Mackie has increased curiousity levels within MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans when it comes to where his beloved character Sam Wilson aka Falcon's future. The pretty obvious answer would be Captain America 4, which is in the works with the popular Disney+ series' showrunner and staff writer Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson co-writing the script.

However, Anthony continues to be vague when asked about Captain America's upcoming fourth instalment. During a recent appearance on Deadline's The Actor's Side with Pete Hammond, Mackie shifted the focus from an update on Captain America 4 to Black Panther: Wakanda Foreover's progress instead. "I don't know, I don't know. Literally, the show came out, and for the last episode, we had a Zoom party, like, with everybody. And that was it. Like I haven't heard from anybody since, so I mean, [Marvel Studios] have a million things going on," the 42-year-old actor admitted, via ComicBook.

"I know the prep for Black Panther 2 is driving everybody ragged, so I don't know. I'm interested to see where it's going," Anthony revealed.

Given Chadwick Boseman's heartbreaking passing, MCU fans are definitely intrigued to know how director Ryan Coogler will continue the story forward in Black Panther 2 as it was confirmed that neither recasting T'Challa's role or using CGI to recreate the Oscar-nominated actor will be implemented in the sequel.

Meanwhile, Black Panther 2 is slated for a July 2022 release in the US.

