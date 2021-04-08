The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Daniel Bruhl recalls shooting ICONIC Civil War scene with Chadwick Boseman

Actor Daniel Bruhl recalls working with Chadwick Boseman in Civil War and what impact it had.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier started out on an exciting note and has everyone hooked to it. The series has reintroduced us to some Marvel characters that had appeared in the films and one of them is also Daniel Bruhl's Baron Zemo. The actor managed to steal the limelight off Sebastian Stan's Bucky and Anthony Mackie's Sam in the third episode of the series and looks like has much more to offer. Many fans though still remember Bruhl for his iconic scene with Chadwick Boseman in Captain America: Civil.

Recently, in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Bruhl recalled what it was like shooting with Boseman whom we tragically lost last year. Remembering his amazing person, Bruhl said, "I only had one scene with him, but that day really left a strong impression on me because I was blown away by this man’s talent, aura and personality. He was bold, brave, charismatic and intense."

Bruhl also mentioned how "incredibly touched" he was and called Boseman's loss a huge blow to not only MCU but the whole cinematic realm.

For the uninitiated, Bruhl's Zemo and Boseman's Black Panther came face to face in Captain America: Civil War where the duo have an exchange about the former's plan of pitting the Avengers against one another. The scene also shows Boseman delivering the line, "The living are not done with you yet" after Zemo tries to shoot himself.

As for the actor's return to Marvel with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Daniel Bruhl maintained that Baron Zemo may not be trustworthy after all and we can expect some big surprises in the coming episodes from his character.

