Falcon and Winter Soldier's Danny Ramirez REVEALS he's ARMY; Shares throwback video of BTS concert he attended

Taking to Twitter, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Danny Ramirez tweeted a throwback video from when he attended an epic BTS concert in 2019, which was held at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles.

Danny Ramirez is currently the talk of the town, not just for his breakout performance as Joaquin Torres in the popular Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but also for being a part of BTS ARMY. It was during a recent interview with Collider when Danny had revealed how a BTS joke almost made it to Ep 5 but eventually didn't make the cut.

Unsurprisingly, Danny's quote blew up and he also became a trending topic on Twitter as ARMY started manifesting if Thanos' snap would have blipped the septet in Avengers: Infinity War (which they wouldn't as Thanos is purple, the fandom quipped!). ""Wish we were more like Suga, RM and J-Hope..." Or which three members would Sam, Bucky and Joaquin be haha," Ramirez further quipped on Twitter with Adepero Oduye aka Sarah Wilson chiming in, "Hey @DannyRamirez any room for Sarah to be in the vocal line?". Moreover, to show just how big of an ARMY he is, the 28-year-old actor also shared a throwback video from when he attended an epic BTS concert in 2019.

The awesome concert in question was when BTS lit it up like it's 'Dynamite' at Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles. In the video, you can see Danny and his friend happily jamming to BTS ft. Halsey's Boy With Luv. "Now that I have your attention. Watch #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier tomorrow! This clip is from the first concert I ever attended... BTS @ the Rose Bowl," Ramirez tweeted along with a fire emoji.

Check out Danny Ramirez's throwback video from when he went on full 'fanboy' mode during an epic BTS concert below:

Now that I have your attention. Watch #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier tomorrow! This clip is from the first concert I ever attended... BTS @ the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/X56RvXbVnn — Danny Ramirez (@DannyRamirez) April 22, 2021

Oh my, my, my, we're 'in luv' Danny Ramirez's ARMY side!

*SPOILERS ALERT* Meanwhile, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale dropping today, i.e. April 23, do you think Joaquin Torres will be the next Falcon with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) taking on the mantle of Captain America with the precious shield now in his possession, leaving the wings in Joaquin's? Share your honest thoughts and wildest theories in the comments section below.

