The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Emily VanCamp REACTS to backlash on kissing Captain America in Civil War

Emily VanCamp, in an interview, addressed the massive backlash that her character Sharon Carter and Captain America's kiss had drawn in Civil War.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has managed to make a few characters from past films return for the series and among them is also Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter. VanCamp's character was first introduced in Captain America: The Winter Soldier also returned in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. It was in Civil War that Emily's character shared a kiss with Chris Evan's Captain America which drew a lot of backlash. In a recent interaction, the actress spoke about how surprising the fan reaction was.

In an interview with Variety, Emily recalled facing criticism for the Captain America kiss and said, "I mean, look, you have to laugh. Some of these storylines play and some of them don’t. But, you know, I thought that was an amazing film. It’s just one of those things." The actress also mentioned that the cast of the film was "surprised" by the strong fan reaction that the kiss received.

For the uninitiated, the kiss had drawn backlash from fans given that they believed Captain America to have still been in love with the recently deceased Peggy Carter who was also Sharon’s great-aunt and felt the kiss was inappropriate.

Currently in the Marvel universe, while Captain America reunited with Peggy in the past, Sharon was hiding in Madripoor after the events of Captain America: Civil War considering she wasn't pardoned by the government, unlike Sam and other Team Cap members. The character made a return in MCU with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's episode three and it looks like Carter's going to have a meatier role this time.

ALSO READ: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell aka new Captain America: It's an honor to be disliked in MCU

Share your comment ×