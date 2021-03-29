The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan REVEALS he would play young Luke Skywalker on ONE condition

Sebastian Stan reacts to the rumours of his casting as young Luke Skywalker, reveals he'll do it under one condition.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Sebastian Stan has currently been busy with the promotions of the Marvel series. Stan who has essayed the role of Bucky Barnes in the Marvel films since 2011 reprises his role in the series which takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. For the longest time, the internet has been discussing Stan's resemblance to Mark Hamill's young Luke Skywalker in the Star War films and rumours even suggested Sebastian's casting as the younger Skywalker for a new project. Recently, in an interview with Good Morning America, Stan finally had a response to his Star Wars connection.

The Winter Soldier actor has been a part of several online memes where his uncanny resemblance to Hamill has been a point of discussion. When asked about playing a young Luke Skywalker, the actor responded with an interesting reply saying that he would be game under one condition. Stan said, "Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it. Until then, I won’t believe it.”

Interestingly, Hamill had previously reacted to an internet post that compared his younger self to Stan and had even given his approval for Stan's casting. In a 2017 tweet, Mark shared a headshot of Stan next to a still of himself. The Star Wars alum was also all praises for Sebastian when a fan quizzed him on what he felt if the Marvel actor was considered to be cast as young Skywalker. Hamill in a Twitter reply called Stan a "wonderful actor" and said, "Sebastian doesn’t need my stamp of approval!”

Well, looks like Sebastian already has Mark Hamill's blessings to take forward the Luke Skywalker legacy. Should we gear up for a young Luke Skywalker series then?

