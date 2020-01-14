The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's shoot cancelled in Puerto Rico owing to earthquakes; Read details

The news reports also suggest that the production work on the series will carry on as per the schedule.

The upcoming series from Marvel, called The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is now facing a serious issue with its shoot schedules. The cast and crew of the series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier were reportedly kick starting their shoot in Puerto Rico on Tuesday. But, the makers of the show had to suspend the shoot as Puerto Rico has experienced severe earthquakes. As per the latest news reports on the Marvel series, the cast and crew were to shoot for a couple of weeks in Puerto Rico before the island was hit by a series of devastating earthquakes.

The news reports also suggest that the production work on the series will carry on as per the schedule. Puerto Rico was hit severely by some powerful earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.7 on January 7 and 11 respectively. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will bring back Sebastian Stan as the winter soldier and Anthony Mackie as the Falcon. The Hollywood actor Daniel Bruhl will be seen as the villain Baron Zemo and actress Emily VanCamp will return as Sharon Carter. The news reports had previously reported how the dynamic duo of Sebastian Stan and Emily VanCamp were shooting together for the Disney Plus series.

The actors were spotted in their respective character outfits when they were clicked by the shutterbugs. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to be a series with six episodes and will be releasing on Disney's streaming platform in later part of 2020.

(ALSO READ: Sebastian Stan shoots for the upcoming Falcon & Winter Soldier alongside Emily VanCamp; Read details)

Read More