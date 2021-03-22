The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell aka new Captain America: It's an honor to be disliked in MCU

In a recent interview, Wyatt Russell revealed that he was mentally ready for any backlash on playing the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

*SPOILERS ALERT* At the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 1, loyal MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans were enraged to see a new Captain America, not Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, dressed in red, white and blue while holding the coveted shield. The new Cap in the limelight is military man John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, who is Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's son.

Soon after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Ep 1 came out, 'Not My Cap' started trending on Twitter and ironically, Wyatt was already mentally prepared for the backlash. "People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it. [Movies and TV shows] are there to make people feel emotions, and I'm hoping that that's what this show can do for people. Hopefully they don't hate me too much," Russell honestly confessed in a recent interview with USA Today before quipping, "[But] it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe."

Moreover, the 34-year-old actor was all praises for Chris Evans' phenomenal decade-long portrayal as Captain America, who he says did have an "unreal, unbelievable job." According to Wyatt, Chris' Cap was a really different version with "far less problems." Elaborating, Russell explained how Steve Rogers was fighting Nazis and he had less internal issues to deal with because everyone thought he was perfect. "That's just so hard to play, and he did such a great job of actually bringing some conflict with the character," Russell commended Evans.

Wyatt concluded to USA Today, "He’s perfect. Who else can play Captain America like Chris Evans? Nobody. And what's good about this show is that it takes that in hand, where it's like, 'Well, who else is going to (expletive) play Captain America? This guy?'"

