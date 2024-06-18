Fall Out Boys' Patrick Stump Shares, Lot Of Music Careers 'Don't Look Like' His; Said He's'Ridiculously Lucky'

Lead singer of the well-known band Fall Out Boy, Patrick Stump, recently gave an interview to PEOPLE magazine in which he discussed his incredible career path in music. Looking back at his early years working at a used record store, Stump, now forty, reflected on how this experience gave him a unique perspective on the traditional career routes of musicians.

Stump's reflections: Fall Out Boy's enduring legacy in music

Stump remembered working at a secondhand record store, one of his early jobs, where people only brought in records they no longer wanted. This experience familiarized him with the typical trajectory of music careers, which contrasted sharply with his own.



He explained that it's uncommon for musicians to have long and successful careers like his with Fall Out Boy. The band became well-known in 2003 with their first album, Take This to Your Grave. However, it was their 2005 album, From Under the Cork Tree, featuring the hit song "Sugar, We're Goin Down," that brought them fame. This album marked a crucial moment for the band, earning them a Grammy nomination and a solid position in the music industry.



Looking back, Stump pointed out how Fall Out Boy has consistently released albums that fans love, like Infinity on High (2007), Save Rock and Roll (2013), American Beauty/American Psycho (2015), and Mania (2018). These albums show how the band has changed and stayed important in the music world.



Stump acknowledged how lucky he feels to have such a long career and expressed his gratitude for the band's continued success. "I'm so ridiculously lucky that Fall Out Boy has lasted this long," he said. He made the observation that, in contrast to many of the musicians he liked, Fall Out Boy has retained their level of fame over time, drawing crowds to their concerts and encouraging them to continue making music. Many artists, he said, only had one or two hit songs.



The band's lasting influence and continued significance in music were highlighted by Stump, who expressed shock that fans continue to come see them and that he is playing at this event.

From record store to worldwide fame: Patrick Stump's unlikely path to success

Beyond their musical achievements, Stump also discussed his broader perspective on success. He underlined that he makes an effort to see their successes as gifts rather than just as results. Thinking back on how he went from working at a record store to becoming a well-known artist worldwide, he said that he could not have envisioned any of these things happening if someone had informed him when he was twelve.



Aside from his role in Fall Out Boy, Patrick Stump has explored additional projects, such as his participation in the animated series Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. This illustrates his versatility and enduring dedication to creative pursuits beyond the realm of music.



As Fall Out Boy continues to connect with fans globally, Patrick Stump's thoughts show how the band has made a lasting impact. He feels thankful for the chances he's had. His path from a record store job to music stardom demonstrates perseverance, creativity, and a love for making music.

