Fallen Idols: Nick And Aaron Carter Docuseries Gets India Streaming Date; Details Inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to substance abuse and sexual assault.

The controversies surrounding Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and his late brother, Aaron Carter, will be the focus of a forthcoming Investigation Discovery documentary, Fallen Idols. The four-part series will finally be released in India. The series is all set to release on Discovery+ on May 31, 2024. It follows Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which is about former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider. The series builds on the cable network's popularity. The documentary Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter will look back on the Carter brothers' meteoric rise to prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as well as their current problems.

ALSO READ: Fallen Idols Docuseries: Know Real Story Behind Nick Carter and Aaron Carter Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

When will Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter docuseries release in India?

Investigation Discovery, the leading true crime network, has announced Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter, a four-part documentary series on the lives of Nick and Aaron Carter. From their outsized fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s to their headline-making troubles in recent years, the docuseries reveals the Carter family's complicated dynamic and the ugly side of such a sudden climb to prominence.

At its core, Fallen Idols delves into Nick Carter's sexual assault allegations by three women, as well as his brother, Aaron Carter's, difficulties with mental health and substance misuse, and the schism that developed after Aaron opted to support his brother's accusers. Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter will stream on Discovery+ on May 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The Investigation Department will investigate Nick Carter's sexual assault allegations by three women, as well as his brother Aaron Carter's difficulties with mental health and substance misuse. The schism that developed after Aaron opted to defend his brother's accusers. Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter not only give more insight into the accusations but also highlight the significant retribution. The series chronicles the backlash Nick's claimants have endured since they decided to make their case publicly and the long-lasting effect that has had on their lives.

What is Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter all about?

The series revolves around Nick Carter, who was accused of sexual assault in 2017 by singer and actress Melissa Schuman. He was a former member of the popular girl group Dream at the height of his and the Backstreet Boys' stardom. In the years following Schuman's decision to come out, Ashley Repp and Shay Ruth made similar charges.

During this time, Aaron Carter opted to back Nick's accusers despite his addiction and struggles with his own mental health. This sparked a highly public dispute between the two brothers in the run-up to Aaron's sad death in 2022. Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter dig into Nick's charges and how they relate to the two brothers' turbulent relationship.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter feature exclusive interviews with Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp, and Shay Ruth, who offer emotional, powerful insights and perspectives into their allegations against Nick. The documentary also includes first-hand accounts from members of the Carter family and close family friends, such as Nick's ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones and Aaron's former fiancée Melanie Martin. This is to provide an intimate look at how intense fame and the spotlight caused a schism between the two brothers.

Meanwhile, Fallen Idols is divided into four sections that explore the dark side of celebrity and tumultuous family relationships. As well as the difficult difficulties that accusers confront when coming out against celebrities and pop cultural icons in today's world.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: New Fallen Idols Documentary To Explore Nick And Aaron Controversies; Deets Inside