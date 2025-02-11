Fallout Season 2 on Prime Video: Walter Goggins Expresses Excitement For Next Instalment; Says ‘Can’t Wait For…’

After Season 1 of Fallout was released in 2024, it quickly became a major topic of discussion. Now, Walton Goggins has seemingly elevated fans' anticipation for Season 2 of the Prime Video show. He spoke about how exciting the next season would be while also praising Season 1 of the project.

The Righteous Gemstones actor discussed this with Deadline when he appeared at the red-carpet premiere of Season 3 of The White Lotus. He shared an update about Fallout, stating that they were in the "middle" of shooting the show and had been at it since November.

The performer mentioned that he thought the first season of the project was “extraordinary” and that he was “very pleased” with it.

Goggins told the outlet, “This blows it out of the water—what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story.” He added, “It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen.”

Alongside The Hateful Eight actor, the show also features a talented group of actors, including Kyle MacLachlan, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Michael Emerson, Sarita Choudhury, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Reforester, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, and Zela Mendes-Jones.

Back in November, Deadline reported exciting news about Macaulay Culkin joining the upcoming second season of Fallout.

IMDb has described the series as: “In a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation, citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants, and bandits.”

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, the show is created by Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

Audiences can watch Fallout Season 1 online, as it is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.