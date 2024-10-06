Fallout Star Ella Purnell Claims She ‘Can’t Do Horror Films’; Comments On Being Called Scream Queen

Ella Purnell opens up on the title of Scream Queen given to her in the Hollywood industry, following her breakout role as Lucy in the drama series Fallout.

In conversation with The Guardian, the actress candidly shared her thoughts over the special title given to her, claiming that she didn’t understand where the talks began, as she is even scared of picking up horror as a genre in films or other projects. Further in the talks, the actress opened up about accidentally stepping into the field of acting after not at all planning to be an actress.

While sitting down for an interview with the media outlet, the Yellow Jackets star mentioned that she isn’t a big fan of the sci-fi genre either. Elaborating on the statements, the actress said, "I can't do horror films. I don't really love watching too much gore or any supernatural things. I'm not even really a big sci-fi person. And I'm not a gamer. So I don't know how any of this has happened!"

Purnell further stated on her journey in the Hollywood industry and overcoming her imposter syndrome. She said, "I never really planned on becoming an actor. I feel a lot of guilt and impostor syndrome attached to that statement, because I know a lot of people have wanted to be an actor ever since they were kids. And that just wasn't me."

On the contrary, the actress stepped into the field of acting at the age of 20 and has picked up some of the iconic roles, such as playing the younger version of Keira Knightly in Never Let Me Go and the younger role of Angelina Jolie in Maleficent. Purnell also played a part in The Legend of Tarzan, starring Margot Robbie.

As for her alternate career, the actress claimed that she planned on going to the university and becoming a writer. She explained, "I wanted to go to university and be a writer—I wanted to write children's books.”

Amidst her fame amongst the crowd, Purnell revealed that it is her family and parents who keep her grounded and never let her get too arrogant.

As for her upcoming project, the actress will star in Sweetpea, which will air on October 10 on Starz.

