Fallout Star Ella Purnell To Appear In Craig Roberts Squirrel Comedy-Horror The Scurry? Here's What We Know

Ella Purnell who garnered mainstream fame due to her role in Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series, is all set to step into a new venture.

The talented actress, who is 27 years old, has an impressive collection of beloved movies and series. Her latest project, a horror-comedy film, is creating quite a buzz in the news. Keep reading to discover more about the movie and the character she will be portraying.

Ella Purnell’s new venture

The Scurry is a creature-based horror comedy. The creatures in question are the killer squirrels. As per reports, the story follows two pest controllers who are sent to Country Park Cafe to examine a routine vermin problem, only to be met with an avalanche of deranged squirrels at nightfall, wreaking havoc on the park’s staff and visitors.

As per Screen Daily, the 27-year-old actress will lead Craig Robert’s The Scurry film. She will portray a park attendant in the movie.

The Maleficent actress will be accompanied onscreen by Rhys Ifan, Antonia Thomas, and Paapa Essiedu. A report by Variety stated that Olivia Cook and Mia McKenna Bruce were also set to be part of this project but as per Screen Daily, the names of both have been dropped due to scheduling conflicts.

The script is written by The Match Report writer, Tim Telling. The upcoming project will be co-produced by True Brit Entertainment.

More on Ella Purnell and the upcoming horror-comedy

According to Screen Daily, one of the producers of the film, James Scott said that Fallout is the biggest show on earth currently and to have the lead of the show join the horror-comedy is exciting for the production team and their worldwide distribution partners.

True Brit’s CEO, Zygmunt Jan Kamasa said, “We are excited to start shooting our fifth movie in under six months since our launch,” adding, “We are also thrilled to add Ella to our brilliant British ensemble cast. She will be fantastic battling deranged killer squirrels.”

As per the outlet, this will be Craig Robert’s fourth directorial venture after The Phantom Of The Open, Just Jim, and Eternal Beauty. Many of the Fallout fans are eager to watch Purnell in the newest venture.

