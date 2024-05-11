'False And Hideous Claim': Sean Diddy Combs' Lawyers File Motion To Dismiss 'Old' Jane Doe's Assault Lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

In a new development of the December 2023 filed lawsuit, the lawyers of Sean Diddy Combs have filed a motion for its dismissal. The lawsuit was filed by Jane Doe - a name used to maintain the anonymity of the victim, who accused the rapper of sexual assault.

Lawyers of Sean Diddy Combs

Sean Diddy Combs along with Harve Pierre, known to be the former Bad Boy Entertainment president, and one more person named as the "third assailant," were sued by a woman, given the identity of Jane Doe in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

In this case, the three were accused of sex trafficking and gang raping the victim, when she was in her teen years. While Diddy denied all the claims in this lawsuit, after almost five months, the Coming Home artist's lawyers have now filed a motion.

The motion even reportedly alleges that this whole pleading is a "stunt," also calling the plaintiff's use of "trigger warning" in it, "legally irrelevant." Attorneys of Diddy have also mentioned that this pleading is "intended to prominently showcase a baseless and time-barred claim, which was designed to cause the Combs Defendants unwanted publicity, embarrassment, and financial costs."

The motion further states that the Last Night artist “and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them,” also mentioning that the case has already affected them with “incalculable damage to the reputations and business standing of the Combs Defendants, even before any evidence has been presented."

It further argues that the accuser "cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred," also calling for the dismissal of the case “now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered."

Lawsuits against the rapper

The December 2023 lawsuit, as reported by PEOPLE, claims that Jane Doe was drugged before she was "viciously gang raped." The incident occurred after she was convinced to take a private jet to Combs’ studio based in New York.

However, this wasn’t the only lawsuit, as the Diddy Combs was accused by Cassie - a girl he dated on and off from 2007 to 2018, of rapping and abusing her throughout their relationship, in November 2023.

Another woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal then accused the I Need a Girl artist of drugging and raping her during her young years, as well as a sexual assault accusation was made by a third woman and another Jane Doe.

