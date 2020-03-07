Family Affair: Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks are all smiles as they enjoy lunch date with actor's parents

The couple who went public with their relationship in January this year seem to be steadily moving forward as they were snapped on a lunch date on Friday.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are all things happy and their latest outing in Australia's Byron Bay was proof. The couple who went public with their relationship in January this year seem to be steadily moving forward as they were snapped on a lunch date on Friday. But that wasn't all, soon, the much-in-love couple were joined by Liam's parents Craig and Leonie Hemsworth. If your wondering if they crashed their date, the answer is no. In fact, everyone appeared to have a great time and was all smiles, reported E!News.

For the sunny lunch date, Liam kept it casual as he always does. The actor was spotted in a white T-shirt and sunglasses while Gabriella twinned with him in a comfy white tee and a pair of denim shorts. The group of 4 indulged in some great food and were not bothered about the paparazzi who managed to click a few photos of them.

Since his divorce from Miley, the actor seems to have moved on. He had first made headlines for his PDA-filled date with model Madison Brown. While that fizzled out within weeks, Liam found love in Gabriella and has since been steady. However, despite the presence of new love in his life, Liam has not yet deleted his pictures with Miley on Instagram. As for Miley, the 'Wrecking Ball' singer has been going steady with Aussie musician Cody Simpson.

