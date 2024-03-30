'Family Camaraderie Had Been Improving': Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Were In 'Better Place' Before Divorce Filing; Claims Source

Tori Spelling has recently finalized her decision to divorce Dean McDermott, ending their 18-year marriage. In court documents obtained by People, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum formally filed for divorce from the Canadian actor, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split. Spelling also requested spousal support and sought sole physical custody of their five minor children, with joint legal custody. The official date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023. As the former couple navigates the complexities of their separation, a source revealed that the former couple were in a ‘better place’ before they filed for divorce.

After 18 years of marriage, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott has officially ended their marriage and are now adjusting to a new life. As the news of Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filing for divorce from her husband broke, a source close to Spelling and McDermott told People that the pair had reached 'a better place after everything reached a crisis point'.

The insider further added that Spelling is protective of their five children Beau, Finn, Hattie, Stella, and Liam, despite their divorce and McDermott’s struggle with sobriety. The source said, “She was being a mama bear protecting her cubs and gave him an ultimatum that he had to get help in order to spend time with the kids. He did get that help last year and has been doing well. They’re both ready to move on with their lives and focused on making sure the kids are in a healthy environment."

Dean McDermott’ struggle with sobriety

Earlier this year, Dean McDermott credited Tori Spelling and his new girlfriend, Lily Calo for supporting him throughout his journey of getting clean. He told Page Six, “I am clean and sober … I got to a place where I finally surrendered and admitted that I needed help." He further added that he “went into treatment and put his life back together.”

Meanwhile, Tori Spelling has moved on with the CEO of Santa Monica-based agency, neuron Syndicate Inc., Ryan Cramer. The inside revealed to People, “They’re both really happy in their new relationships, and the kids are also happy. The family camaraderie had been improving even compared to say three months ago. Tori is still dating Ryan and has been in relatively good spirits. She’s been excited to introduce her friends to Ryan, and she and the kids have been living in the Woodland Hills rental, along with their animals.”

Spelling filed for the divorce from McDermott on Friday as the couple shared 18 years of marriage. She took to her Instagram to share the separation news, however, it was later deleted from her social media.

