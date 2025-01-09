Family Friend Reveals How Kate Middleton's Approach to Life Has Changed Post-Cancer Battle as Princess of Wales Turns 43

It seems that Kate Middleton, who celebrated her 43rd birthday on January 9, has her priorities straight, especially after the seemingly difficult year she has had. She was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, later revealing on social media that her chemotherapy had been completed.

A family friend revealed to People magazine that Middleton, referred to as a “real running, skipping, and jumping” sort of sporty individual, is now putting her health first.

The friend told the outlet, “She is looking after herself and is wise to do so. She will know when she wakes up if she is well enough or not (to do something).”

As per the aforementioned publication, Robert Hardman, the author of The Making of a King: Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, shared that people were “being encouraged” not to view this phase as something that has completely ended and then expect a return to normal, because cancer doesn’t work that way.

According to the outlet, Hardman added that while the details of her diagnosis remain private, it is important to recognize that cancer is a disease that is unpredictable.

Referring to the phrase Middleton used in her chemotherapy completion announcement video shared in September 2024, Hardman said, “The clue is in her phrase, ‘one day at a time’ — that’s how she’s going to approach it.”

In the video, Middleton mentioned that her priority now is doing everything she can to stay free from cancer. She also expressed that, although she has completed chemotherapy, her journey to heal and recover entirely is “long” and that she has to take each day as it comes.

