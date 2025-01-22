Family Guy Is Making A Grand Return On THIS Date; Learn More Here

One of the highly acclaimed animated shows was hugely missed in the days of 2024. But now, Family Guy is making its grand return soon. In a recent social media post, the show was announced to be returning to the screens with new and even intriguing episodes. The official page of Family Guy on X posted two pictures of the animated show.

In this post, the audience could see the lead of the sitcom, Peter Griffin, who is voiced by Seth MacFarlane, driving his car and soon checking out a billboard that reads, “Family Guy is back February 16.” While looking at the huge billboard announcing the grand news.

The animated sitcom will be making a return in the month of February on FOX. For those who do not know, this will be the 23rd season of the series, which was previously announced at the San Diego Comic-Con that was held last year.

During the highly interesting comic convention, the season was teased to have a Top Gun Maverick parody episode. Meanwhile, it might even have some shakeups as per the Comic Book that will revolve around new characters. These characters will include a younger version of Peter’s mortal enemy, the Giant Chicken.

However, that is not the only great news we have got for you. FOX has previously also mentioned that their midseason slate for the Animation Domination block set for this winter will also include some major shows making a return, such as Grimsburg, The Great North, and Krapopolis.

Per the aforementioned outlet, these series will return for new episodes and then will go back on break when The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, and Bob’s Burgers make a return.

