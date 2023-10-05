Family law specialist calls Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ custody mediation ‘exhausting’: Here's why

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are going through a divorce, have decided to try mediation. This means they'll spend four days working with a mediator to sort out their problems related to their children and legal matters. Legal experts share their thoughts on what this means for the couple.

Legal challenges and mediation goals

Before choosing mediation, Sophie and Joe had set a trial date for January 2 to deal with concerns about their children. Sophie's lawyers want to solve everything through mediation and are using international laws. Joe's lawyers are also hopeful about mediation and believe it's a good way to keep things private.

The benefits of mediation

Experts say mediation is a good way to handle disputes quietly. It can help avoid making big news headlines. During mediation, they will talk about parenting plans and where the divorce should be handled. If mediation works, they might not need a big trial. According to People, L.A.-based family law specialist Steve Mindel said "Mediation is clearly a common way to make headlines disappear. At this point, Joe and Sophie have to sit down and make a decision — and the mediator will help them make that decision — as to whether or not they want to really be public with this." He continued "Regardless on Zoom or in person," negotiations are commonly all-day affairs, says Mindel. "They start at 9 a.m. and if the mediator is making traction, you might go to 8, 9, or 10 o'clock at night. To do that four days in a row would be exhausting." By clearing four days, he notes, "both Joe and Sophie are committing an amazing amount of resources to solve this."

The next few days will be important for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas as they work together in mediation. They're committing time and effort to find a solution. If it goes well, they might agree on how to take care of their kids. Because their kids are young, their well-being is very important. The trial date in January takes into account their busy schedules and how long the trial might last. Sophie and Joe are taking a step forward in trying to figure out their family situation.

