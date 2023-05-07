Famous YouTuber PewDiePie drops pregnancy news; fans take guesses and suspect it's a 'boy'

PewDiePie and his wife Marzia alluded to the gender of their unborn child, and fans think they have taken a perfect guess to determine the gender of the child through the hints dropped by the youtuber star.

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg and wife Marzia revealed their pregnancy in February, following their marriage and subsequent transfer to Japan.

The couple, who have grown in popularity as one of the internet's most famous married couples, have been posting intermittently on social media during the pregnancy, but recently revealed a big tidbit of information that has followers scrambling.

Fans make guesses by looking at the picture.

On May 5, PewDiePie published to YouTube one of his popular vlogs titled "Think it's time we did a gender reveal." Although he never openly announced the gender of his and Marzia's bun in the oven, he did give fans a huge indication at the conclusion of the film during a visit to Tokyo Tower.

Fans believe PewDiePie and Marzia are expecting a son.

Marzia also shared a couple photos of the fish streamers in an Instagram post the same day. Although neither side explicitly stated the gender of their child, they did disclose particular clues concealed in their messages.

Fans have surmised that their use of decorations might indicate that PewDiePie and Marzia are expecting a son. This has generated a flurry of conjecture and delight among followers, who have congratulated the couple on their impending bundle of joy.

During his May 5 video, PewDiePie also revealed some more severe news. According to the YouTuber, Marzia is at risk of going into preterm labor and has been advised to relax and take it easy for the time being.

Fortunately, he reported that Marzia is in good health and that her medical exams following the announcement have all been favorable.

This new update for the pair comes on the heels of PewDiePie's recent cooperation with Mr. Beast, which the latter describes as one of his "biggest projects yet."

