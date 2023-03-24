Fan shares a candid conversation with Rihanna in a grocery store, calls their conversation unforgettable

Rihanna has been one of the biggest inspirations for women to lead their own way. From multiple business ventures worth more than millions to headlining the 2023 Super Bowl, Oscar nomination, and raising a newborn baby at home all the while she is pregnant with second baby. With her busy schedule, the singer is still planning to release the new music album after about seven years. Rihanna said about her album, ‘Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year’.

In between this, Rihanna’s fans shared a ‘long genuine conversation’ with the global pop star as they met at a grocery store. Here is everything that we know about the candid moment between Rihanna and her fan.

Fan and Rihanna shares candid moment at grocery store

Stacey Roimen, a content creator living in Los Angeles shared a candid moment with Rihanna in a grocery store and uploaded those moments on her social media for the world to see. In the photos shared by the fan, the Work singer was seen sporting gray sweats with a gold chain. She tied her hair in a ponytail along with donning sunglasses.

As Roimen uploaded the videos and pictures with Rihanna, she wrote about sharing a ‘long genuine conversation’ with the singer where she almost forgot to take a picture with her idol. The fan added, ‘My God I don’t even know where to start. I can’t wait to interview you @badgalriri one of these days. Our convo & your kindness lives rent free in my mind FOREVER EVER’. Roeimen further expressed her gratitude for Rihanna being down to earth.

Another fan also shared his experience with Rihanna in the grocery store as he shared a selfie. The user wrote that the Work singer hopped on a video call with her girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Rihanna's Los Angeles home gets invaded by unidentified man trying to propose her; police took action