Fans are all hearts as David Ayer shares new look of Jared Leto's Joker from Suicide Squad

The Joker returns to the spotlight with a bang! Director David Ayer recently surprised fans and followers with a captivating new image of Jared Leto's Joker from Suicide Squad (2016). With Leto's portrayal leaving an indelible mark on the character's legacy, this glimpse into his latest look has set social media abuzz with excitement.

The Joker Returns! David Ayer shares new image of Jared Leto's iconic villain

Director David Ayer took to Twitter to share a new image of Jared Leto's Joker from the 2016 film, Suicide Squad. The photo showcases Leto's portrayal of the iconic villain, dressed in a sharp suit, exuding the Joker's trademark mystique and charm. Ayer, who directed Suicide Squad, left the photo uncaptioned, leaving fans to speculate about the possibilities it may hold for the character's future in the DCEU.

While Jared Leto's portrayal of the Joker in Suicide Squad was memorable, it's essential to note that Joaquin Phoenix will soon return to the silver screen as Batman's infamous foe in Joker: Folie à Deux. This highly anticipated sequel is independent of the DCEU and serves as a continuation of the standalone Joker film, which received widespread critical acclaim. Fans can expect an exciting new narrative that delves deeper into the twisted mind of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Ayer's tweet left fans speculating about a potential ‘Ayer Cut’ of Suicide Squad, similar to the ‘Snyder Cut’ phenomenon that surfaced around Zack Snyder's Justice League. While Ayer has shown support for James Gunn and his new role at DC Studios, fans can't help but wonder if there's a chance they might get to see an alternate version of the iconic film.

READ MORE:

DC Studios and fan requests

Last year, James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins as co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, signaling a new era for the beloved superhero universe. Ayer's desire to see his version of Suicide Squad released has been met with enthusiastic support from fans, who have campaigned under the #ReleaseTheAyerCut banner.

Gunn himself addressed fan requests, expressing his gratitude for the passionate support. He assured fans that both he and Peter are listening to the diverse desires of the DC fandom, as they build the future of the DC Universe.

"We hear you, the fans, and we're open to all possibilities as we embark on this exciting journey," said Gunn. "Our main focus right now is crafting new stories, weaving together an epic DCU narrative that spans across movies, TV shows, and animated projects. We're inviting all DC fandoms from across the multiverse to join us on this incredible adventure, and we can't wait to reveal more."

Advertisement

The Joker's legacy continues

Fans from all corners of the world have taken to Twitter to share their reactions. One fan exclaimed, "Leto's Joker is back, and he looks as enigmatic as ever! Can't wait for more mayhem." Another fan praised the director's decision to unveil the image without a caption, stating, "Ayer knows how to build anticipation! I'm already theorizing what this new look means for the character's arc."

With a plethora of exciting DC projects on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter of the Joker's legacy in the DC Universe. Whether it's the continuation of Joaquin Phoenix's standalone story or the possibility of exploring David Ayer's vision of the character, one thing is for certain: the Joker remains an enduring and captivating figure in the world of entertainment.

As fans await further news, let's relish this new image of Jared Leto's Joker, and keep our eyes peeled for what surprises DC Studios has in store for us next!

ALSO READ: The 20 most controversial movies ever made: Freak to Fifty Shades of Grey