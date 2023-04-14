Fans call Bruno Tonioli ‘rude’ and ‘annoying’ for interrupting Priyanka Chopra Jonas mid-interview; Here's what happened

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bruno Tonioli appeared on The One show as guests, and Bruno’s behavior has raised eyebrows, and the Italian choreographer is now being attacked online.

Apr 14, 2023
Bruno Tonioli appeared on The One Show to talk about his new position as the judge of Britain’s Got Talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas happened to be his co-guest and was invited there to talk about her new Amazon Prime Series Citadel as well as her upcoming movie Love Again. After Bruno had his uninterrupted limelight and was done talking, Priyanka started to talk about her upcoming projects. While the 40-year-old Bollywood actress was talking about her role as a spy in the series Citadel alongside co-star Richard Madden, Bruno kept talking over Priyanka and interrupting her. 

Even after being repeatedly cut off while talking, Priyanka appeared to be calm and collected and even attentive when Bruno Tonioli was speaking. Viewers of the show immediately took offense on behalf of Priyanka and started calling out Bruno’s behavior online. Netizens grouped together asking Bruno to “shut up” and let Priyanka finish. “Bruno really needs to be quiet, you’ve had your moment to let the woman have her turn,” a viewer wrote. 

“Is just.... Really annoying. He was unbelievably rude to both presenters and talking over”another tweeted. 

Another added, “Bruno doesn’t understand how being a guest on a show. Your bit, you speak, other guest’s bit, you don’t”

Twitter reacts to Bruno Tonioli 

The viewers of the one show were furious at Bruno Tonioli for not letting Priyanka speak several called Bruno rude and overly excited, blaming him for having his moment and then proceeding to steal Priyanka’s. 

People clearly seemed to be furious at Bruno and blamed him for taking over and sabotaging Priyanka’s interview when she finally got the chance to speak.

FAQs

What is Bruno Tonioli famous for?
Bruno Tonioli has been a popular judge on "Strictly Come Dancing," the U.K. version of "Dancing with the Stars." He is a top choreographer and has worked on countless films, plays, music videos, commercials, concerts, trade shows and television series with such music icons as Elton John and Michael Jackson.
Why did Priyanka Chopra change her last name?
The actress explained that she "wanted to sort of honor traditions, but at the same time, I didn't want to let go of my identity" Priyanka Chopra Jonas wanted to honor her husband, Nick Jonas, while staying true to herself when she decided to add his surname to her own after they got married.
What is Priyanka Chopra ethnicity?
Image result for Bruno Tonioli and priyanka Her father was a Punjabi Hindu from Ambala. Her mother, Madhu Chopra from Jharkhand is the eldest daughter of Dr. Manohar Kishan Akhouri, a former Congress veteran, and Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, a former member of Bihar Legislative Assembly.
