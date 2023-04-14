Fans call Bruno Tonioli ‘rude’ and ‘annoying’ for interrupting Priyanka Chopra Jonas mid-interview; Here's what happened

Bruno Tonioli appeared on The One Show to talk about his new position as the judge of Britain’s Got Talent. Priyanka Chopra Jonas happened to be his co-guest and was invited there to talk about her new Amazon Prime Series Citadel as well as her upcoming movie Love Again. After Bruno had his uninterrupted limelight and was done talking, Priyanka started to talk about her upcoming projects. While the 40-year-old Bollywood actress was talking about her role as a spy in the series Citadel alongside co-star Richard Madden, Bruno kept talking over Priyanka and interrupting her.

Even after being repeatedly cut off while talking, Priyanka appeared to be calm and collected and even attentive when Bruno Tonioli was speaking. Viewers of the show immediately took offense on behalf of Priyanka and started calling out Bruno’s behavior online. Netizens grouped together asking Bruno to “shut up” and let Priyanka finish. “Bruno really needs to be quiet, you’ve had your moment to let the woman have her turn,” a viewer wrote.

“Is just.... Really annoying. He was unbelievably rude to both presenters and talking over”another tweeted.

Another added, “Bruno doesn’t understand how being a guest on a show. Your bit, you speak, other guest’s bit, you don’t”

Twitter reacts to Bruno Tonioli

The viewers of the one show were furious at Bruno Tonioli for not letting Priyanka speak several called Bruno rude and overly excited, blaming him for having his moment and then proceeding to steal Priyanka’s.

People clearly seemed to be furious at Bruno and blamed him for taking over and sabotaging Priyanka’s interview when she finally got the chance to speak.

