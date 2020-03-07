Fans can't get enough of Harry, Meghan's breathtaking photo: Only they can make a rainy day look this romantic

Looking straight out of a movie scene, Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they looked picture perfect despite the slight drizzle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a breathtaking appearance on Thursday when they made their first appearance for a royal event since their bombshell announcement. The couple made heads turn as they arrived arm-in-arm underneath an umbrella to attend the awards evening at Mansion House in London. Looking straight out of a movie scene, Meghan and Harry were all smiles as they looked picture perfect despite the slight drizzle. The event gained attention from all over as it was Meghan and Harry's last round of royal appearances before they bid goodbye to this side of their life.

However, it is one photo of Meghan and Harry that is stealing the spotlight and making fans go gaga. The photo shows Meghan and Harry entering the Mansion House. While the former actress looks breathtaking in a bright blue bodycon dress with slick hair, Prince Harry looked equally dapper. The couple walked with an umbrella owing to the slight drizzling rain and the picture speaks a thousand words. With many netizens calling it magical and breathtaking, some others called it royal photo of the year while some others said it looked straight out of a movie scene.

A user commented, "I know it has been said, but my GOD, they look AMAZiNG! She looks incredible! Love the blue on her, lover her toned legs, beautiful lipstick, she is the WHOLE package, they ARE the whole Package!" Another netizen pointed out, "Only Harry and Meghan could make a rainy day look this romantic."

Many also called it Harry and Meghan's comeback photo as a royal fan noted, "Novels should be written off this photo alone."

The magical photo was captured by photographer Samir Hussein. He told Daily Mail, "It's a one in a million when all the elements you could wish for as a photographer come together - perfect timing, great lighting, strong symbolism and amazing subjects make this a magical photo I am extremely proud of."

