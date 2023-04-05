Fans can't get enough of Prince Harry and Archie in this adorable viral clip from their Netflix documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan gave fans lots of insight into their lives with unseen clips, new interviews, and lots of unseen footage from their home in Montecito, California. One clip, in particular, has gone viral as fans cannot stop gushing over how cute Harry and his son, Archie are. Continue reading to know more about the clip and what people on the Internet have to say about it.

Prince Harry and Archie pick oranges together

The clip that has gone viral was featured in Meghan and Harry's Netflix docuseries which was released in December 2022. It features Harry picking oranges in August 2020 with help from the cutest assistant aka Archie. The adorable toddler tries to help out Harry in the garden wearing a blue hat, white shirt, blue shoes, and beige pants.

Harry can be seen standing on higher ground, attempting to throw oranges down toward Archie, who is standing near a basket full of oranges. While the father-son duo playfully gathers oranges, Meghan proudly records them while encouraging Archie. She can be heard asking, "What's papa doing? Are we getting oranges? Yes, can you put them in the basket?"

The cute moment has won the hearts of netizens as they talk about how simple and cute the moment shared between the three was. One user wrote, "When you are good you are just good, look at the way even the fruits and flowers are flourishing around them." Another noted, "I love how Archie just knew he was safe not flinching at all." A third tweeted, "This is life Prince Harry & Meghan! You got this right, soooo right ! Awww [x4 loved emojis]."

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa,'" Meghan told The Cut in 2022. "We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go... Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

