Fans curious to know who will make a guest appearance at WWE Grand Finale Elimination Chamber 2023

As WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 prepares to go live on Saturday, February 18, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada, your weekend will be made unforgettable. The WWE Elimination Chamber finale is all set to bring big names to the ground to compete against each other. According to reports, the main event will pit hometown favorite Sami Zayn against Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Title, while Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship in an Elimination Chamber battle.

Fans can't keep calm because WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is around the corner. WWE evokes a distinct feeling that cannot be compared to anything else. When Netflix didn't exist, there was WWE. And ever since the WWE Grand Finale, the Elimination Chamber round has always occupied a piece of the audience's heart.

When WWE Superstars invade the Elimination Chamber, it will become more visually appealing: Here are some guesses:

1. WWE wrestler John Cena

The "you can't see" wrestler, who has a huge fan base, has always gotten people whistling when he comes out on the ground. On the penultimate edition of WWE SmackDown in 2022, the 16-time world champion John Cena already made a comeback, working with Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline. may make a comeback on Saturday to face The Tribal Chief or challenge Austin Theory to a bout at WrestleMania.

Although Bray Wyatt isn't currently booked for the Elimination Chamber, that might change after this Friday's SmackDown. The Eater of Worlds defeated LA Knight in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble; perhaps WWE will schedule a rematch for Elimination Chamber with the lights turned on.

3. Dominik Mysterio

It's been reported that Dominik will be the rescuer of Mami during the match and will come to her aid whenever she is in trouble during the match. So, it can be seen that Dominik Mysterio may make a comeback in the Elimination Chamber.

On the final episode of SmackDown in 2022, Charlotte Flair made her comeback to the WWE. In an unexpected encounter, she battled Ronda Rousey, winning the SmackDown Women's Title. In a rematch from three years ago, The Queen and Rhea Ripley will square off at WrestleMania 39. On her way to WrestleMania, Charlotte could decide that the Elimination Chamber would be the ideal opportunity to strike Ripley.

5. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey did nothing about Charlotte Flair turning up and winning her belt. She was absent from the Royal Rumble competition, but she appears to be working with Shayna Baszler as a tag team on SmackDown. Ronda may participate if Charlotte Flair is in the Elimination Chamber, which will be interesting, and fans are gearing up for their face-off.

6. Angelo Dawkin

Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits was defeated by Damian Priest in his qualifying match, and as a result, he will not compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber event. His tag-team partner Montez Ford qualified by defeating Elias and will compete for the championship on Saturday night. If Ford manages to win, Angelo Dawkins may get involved to assist his tag partner or may attack Ford out of resentment. Which will undoubtedly add a twist and spice to the match.