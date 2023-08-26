Fans furious at Beyoncé for mishap during Renaissance tour?

The Renaissance Tour has been an absolute sensation, sweeping through Europe and the US with all the grace and glamour we can expect only from Beyoncé. But you won't believe what happened! Queen Bey and her crew totally owned the stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The crowd was pumped, and while she was performing her mega-hit. Then THIS happened!

ALSO READ: Beyoncé stuns fans as she shines in gold mini dress on Renaissance Tour stop in Washington

What went down in Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour?

Just as Beyonce started performing her mega-hit Alien Superstar from the Renaissance album, a glitch occurred, and her mic stopped working right in the middle of the performance! Yeah, you can imagine the collective gasp from the fans. It almost seemed like the universe hit the mute button.

And if that wasn't enough to make eyebrows shoot up, the entire audio tea, decided to ghost everyone. This led to a seething frustration building up in the crowd. Beyoncé and her dancers, total pros that they are, kept grooving for a bit, probably hoping the sound gods would cut them some slack and bring the noise back. But clearly, the music was on a coffee break.

Advertisement

Okay, let's give it to them – they didn't let this glitch steal their spotlight for long. After a nail-biting 10 minutes, Beyoncé emerged back on stage, looking fierce in a fresh outfit, and the sound was back on! You can bet the Bey Hive certainly let out a sigh of relief that could be heard galaxies away.

ALSO READ: Is Beyonce taking over Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour? Here's the breakdown

How successful is Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour?

Starting its journey on May 10 in Stockholm, Sweden, the Renaissance Tour has been a global sensation. After captivating Europe, Beyoncé took North America by storm, with leaks from earlier shows generating massive excitement. The silver-hued spectacle promises to be her magnum opus and potentially her most iconic.

The success of her tour led Beyoncé to become the highest-grossing female artist ever. She outshined Madonna's record of $1.4 billion, set in July 2022, and Taylor Swift's anticipated $1.9 billion from the ongoing Eras Tour.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy light up Renaissance world tour as they twin in style; Fans are all hearts

Advertisement

Anyway, mishaps happen, right? Even the flawless Queen Bey can't dodge the occasional technical glitches. Sure, fans were steamed for a hot minute there, who wouldn't be when their musical universe briefly crumbled? But in the end, all's well that ends well, and the Beyoncé magic was back on track.