Fans Get First Look Of Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey In The Last Of Us Season 2; SEE HERE

After the heartbreaking, gruesome, and beautiful journey that The Last of Us season 1 sent the audience on, people have been excited about any news about the second season since it was first announced. And now, Ellie and Joel are finally back for more post-apocalyptic adventures.

Warner Bros released two first-look pictures of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie for the second season of The Last of Us, which has got the fans fired up again. The HBO series was a smack hit when it got released.

The first look of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us season 2

The first look of Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie was released during the Warner Bros Discovery Upfront presentation on Wednesday, May 15, in New York City. The first season of the series came out in 2023 and set the record for being the most-watched first season of HBO of all time. The show's first season also won eight Emmy Awards.

The second season is set to come out in 2025, although we do not know exactly when the series will be released. But the pictures are proof that production is progressing quickly.

Other than Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, the others who are joining the cast in the second season are Kaitlyn Denver as Abby, Ariela Barer as Mel, Young Mazino as Jesse, Isabela Merced as Dina, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Spencer Lord as Owen. Catherine O’Hara will also be appearing on the show as a guest star.

Other details about The Last of Us series

The Last of Us is a post-apocalyptic series based on the video game of the same name by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation consoles. The writer and executive producer of the acclaimed series are Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman. On his Scriptnotes podcast, Mazin had previously said that many of the fan theories about what season 2 will be about are wrong.

He said that even though he liked seeing people come up with theories about the story based on filming locations, they were mostly wrong. “I wish I could put my arm around each one of them and say, ‘No.’ Most of the theories are incorrect, some of them are halfway correct, some of the conjecture is like 28% correct,” Mazin said.

The first season took place 20 years after the modern civilization was destroyed and revolved around a hardened warrior named Joel, who had to rescue a young girl named Ellie from a really oppressive quarantine zone. The rescue operation turned into a story of heartbreak and brutality as the two of them came across many people throughout their journey.

The Last of Us season 1 was deemed one of the most emotional series based in a post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested world. The actors did a tremendous job bringing the characters to life, and the series ended up winning 8 Emmy Awards. Looking at the cast, people also have very high expectations from The Last of Us season 2.

