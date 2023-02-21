Fans Go Crazy after Guns n Roses announce 2023 world tour

GN’R is all set to hit the road! Yes, you read that right. Heavy metal rockers “Guns N Roses” have recently revealed a teaser where they announced their upcoming global tour. This weekend, the American rock band participated in the Daytona 500 and the announcement came as a part of their collaboration with NASCAR. Although there's not much information available on the itinerary, the tour will pass through North America and Europe. The World Tour 2023 announcement has been made in a 44-second-long teaser that shows visuals from the race and snippets from Guns and Roses concerts. Check out the teaser below –

Fans go frenzy after the announcement of the most exciting world tour of 2023. While some of the band’s followers expressed happiness over social media, others reacted sarcastically to the insufficient details provided by the band. Check out how fans reacted on Twitter:

About Guns N Roses

Formed in 1985, Guns N Roses comprised rhythm guitarist Stradlin, Axl Rose, drummer Rob Gardner, lead guitarist Tracii Guns, and bassist Ole Beich. In 1996, Guns, Beich, and Gardener were replaced by Steven Adler, Slash, and Duff McKagan to become the brand’s final line up. In 1987, the band released its first album “Appetite of Destruction”. The album brought them their first success and reached number one on Billboard 200 only a year after its release.

Though the Guns N Roses album was a huge success, it was negatively perceived in the U.S. during the late 1980s. Their next single ‘GN’R Lies’ was released in 1988 and has sold 10 million copies worldwide. In 1991, the band released twin albums “Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II”. The album was received well by the audiences and has sold 35 million copies worldwide and reached number 1 and number 2 on Billboard 200 respectively. The band has received several accolades, including Billboard Touring Awards, American Music Awards, World Music Awards, and more.