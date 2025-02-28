Fans Lash Out At Justin Timberlake After Last Minute Ohio Show Cancellation; Say, 'I Feel Bad For...'

Justin Timberlake is facing heavy criticism from fans online after canceling his concert in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Many concertgoers claimed that the cancellation update for the show, which was part of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, was announced at the last minute—allegedly after the venue doors had already opened.

The singer shared the update on his Instagram Stories, stating that he was “heartbroken” to cancel the concert that night. He mentioned going into soundcheck while suffering from the flu and admitted that "now it’s gotten the best of me."

Timberlake also expressed, “It kills me to disappoint you and my team, who worked so hard to make this show happen.” He assured concertgoers that they would receive refunds and emphasized that he loved them.

However, many fans who were eager to see him perform are furious about the last-minute cancellation and have taken to various social media platforms to express their frustration.

One fan reportedly wrote, "Okay so….doors shouldn’t have been opened if you knew at sound check you weren’t feeling good. Some of us traveled and rescheduled hotels not once but twice that is non refundable."

Another person on X commented, "Justin Timberlake cancelled his show here in Columbus just a few hours before it was supposed to start. I feel bad for fans who probably drove from out of town to come."

An individual shared a video on X showing people leaving the concert venue after Timberlake announced the cancellation. The user wrote:

"Everyone leaving Nationwide Arena because Justin Timberlake cancelled the LAST tour date after already rescheduling from October. 10 minutes before the opener and after doors opened.”

Many netizens also called him out because this was the second time he had canceled his show. If you are unaware, in October 2024, he reportedly canceled his Newark show. As per Page Six, in his since-deleted social media post, he revealed that he had sustained an “injury” that prevented him from performing.

