Fans mark Lee Min Ho's birthday with a heartwarming gesture that is bound to brighten up your day

Lee Min Ho turned 33 this week. While his room was filled with gifts and flowers, one of his fan clubs marked his birthday with a sweet gesture.

Lee Min Ho celebrated his 33rd birthday earlier this week. The actor, who recently starred in The King: Eternal Monarch, was flooded with gifts. The Heirs star took to Instagram and shared pictures of his house filled with flowers, cakes, and gifts from fans and friends. While the gesture brought a smile on the actor's face, a fan club of the actor went beyond just presents and flowers. It has been revealed that a fan club made a donation under Min Ho's name.

As reported by Koreaboo, DC Inside Lee Min Ho Gallery donated an approximate of $2335 to the Holt’s Children’s Welfare Association. The confirmation was made by the association's chairman Kim Ho Hyun. The money will be donated towards the “medical expenses for children of families at risk”.

This isn't the first time that the fan club has made the news for their gesture. Last year, DC Inside Lee Min Ho Gallery donated over $3400 USD worth of baby food. The food was made available for children waiting to be adopted. If this isn't heartwarming, we don't know what it is!

It has also been revealed that the gallery has been supporting the Holt’s Children’s Welfare Association since 2016. They have been stepping forward to help with emergency expenses, food supplies and sponsoring children with heart problems, among various other activities.

