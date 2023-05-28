Fans question Hailey Bieber’s veganism after her latest Instagram beach post; Here's why

Hailey Bieber is under fire after her latest Instagram post featuring pictures from her beach day.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to the social media platform and shared a slideshow of pictures and a video from the beach. In the pictures, Hailey was seen donning a red string bikini. She covered up with a white tee-shirt from Big Dairy with the words ‘got milk?’ Fans are now calling out the Rhode Skin founder for promoting the dairy brand despite claiming herself to be vegan and owing a skincare brand that is seemingly vegan and animal-cruelty free.

Read on to know more.

Fans slam Hailey Bieber over her Big Dairy tee-shirt

As soon as the photos were shared, netizens took to the comments section to slam Hailey Baldwin Bieber. One user wrote, “Why would you say you are plant based and make your skin care line vegan but support dairy milk?!?!” Another netizen urged, “Go vegan for the animals Hailey (red heart emoji) Be the voice for the voiceless. Animals need your voice more than ever (slew of emojis)” A third fan’s comment said, “No need to promote such a harmful, unsustainable and cruel industry / product, especially in this day and age.” Yet another person wrote, “A vegan skin care brand but a got milk ad (long nose emoji)”

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

Continuing further, another person wrote a detailed rant over Hailey’s post in the comments section. “@haileybieber It’s really disappointing to see you advertise for Big Dairy. This industry commits horrible acts of cruelty to cows, pollutes disadvantaged communities, hurts the environment, & creates antibiotic resistance and a host of other medical problems.” They also added, “This is especially surprising considering how you market @rhode as vegan and cruelty free and profit greatly from that label.”

Not to mention, there were also a few comments that body-shamed Hailey Bieber and joked about her bust size.

Hailey has not yet responded to these comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber drops a rare PIC of Justin Bieber; Fan says ‘We Beliebers are living on crumbs’