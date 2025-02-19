Fans React to ASAP Rocky And Rihanna's Reaction Over Acquittal Verdict with Memes, Say: 'The Jury Were Paid'

Rapper ASAP Rocky has been found not guilty in a felony assault case that could have landed him in prison for up to 24 years.

The case stemmed from a 2021 incident involving Terell Ephron, also known as ASAP Relli. Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of firing a gun during an altercation in Los Angeles, as per Forbes.

After rejecting a plea deal last month, the musician took his chances in court. The jury ultimately ruled in his favor, clearing him of two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon. The verdict came as a relief to both the rapper and his supporters.

As soon as the news broke, fans flooded social media with reactions. Many celebrated Rocky’s freedom, while others joked about ASAP Rocky's reaction to the verdict. Some tweets included:

After the verdict was announced, a moment between ASAP Rocky and Rihanna quickly went viral. The rapper was seen reuniting with his partner, and their hug became a highlight for fans online. Social media was soon filled with memes and celebratory posts, showing just how much people had been following the case.

For many, it wasn’t just about the legal result; it felt personal. Fans have built strong attachments to Rocky and Rihanna over the years, often feeling like they know them through social media.

Rocky has 20 million followers on Instagram, while Rihanna’s fan base is even bigger, with 150 million. Their relationship has made people feel even closer to their lives.

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

One person tweeted, “Lock him up!” showing their frustration, while another posted, “Humanity won,” celebrating Rocky’s freedom. The mix of relief, jokes, and even anger online showed how much people had emotionally invested in what happened.

Now that the trial is over, ASAP Rocky can focus on his music career and personal life. Many fans hope he will release new music soon, especially after a long legal battle.