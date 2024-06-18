Fans Say THIS For Brad Pitt As Angelina Jolie Takes Home Tony Award For Theater Production

Angelina Jolie, the Oscar-winner actress just won her maiden Tony Award for producing The Outsiders, a musical based on S.E. Hinton’s classic 1967 coming-of-age novel of the same name. The musical was up against Hell’s Kitchen, Illinoise, Suffs, and Water for Elephants for the final award of the evening. It also won the award for best direction, lighting design, and sound design.

Meanwhile, along with the celebrities all around, her other well-wishers also congratulated her on winning the award, and one comment from a user about Brad Pitt stole the focus.

Fans congratulating Angelina Jolie on Tony Award-winning

Accompanying Jolie on the main stage and the red carpet was her 15-year-old daughter Vivienne, who helped her mother in producing the Broadway production. For this moment, the pair dressed in teal ensembles: Vivienne chose a waistcoat, matching pants, and Converse, while Angelina wore a Versace gown and matching shawl.

As reported by Deadline, it was Vivienne who persuaded her mother to attend a La Jolla, California, production of the musical. It also claims that the two also gave notes to the popular Broadway version.

Fans took to X, formerly Twitter to pour congratulatory messages to one of the greatest actors on winning her first Tony Award.

One wrote,” The Outsiders was awesome Angelina Jolie deserves this Award.”

Advertisement

Another commented, “She deserves all the awards.”

Another user praised, "She’s the most talented Hollywood actress. Angelina Jolie congratulations."

One user while sending the congratulatory message, wrote, “Ended Brad Pitt.”

The Outsiders, which takes place in Tulsa in 1967, tells the story of 14-year-old Ponyboy Curtis, his two brothers, and closest friend Johnny—the Greasers—as they fight for survival and maintain their integrity in the face of the wealthy rival gang, the Socs.

Angelina Jolie recently flaunted her new tattoo

PEOPLE magazine reported that Angelina Jolie got a fresh ink, the sparrow-like bird. It is depicted in flight. However, when she and her daughter Vivienne attended the musical's opening night back in April, the tattoo was not visible.

This win brought Jolie closer to being one of 15 celebrities who have garnered an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony, per Harpers Bazaar. She has already achieved an Oscar for Girl Interrupted.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tony Awards 2024: Angelina Jolie Inches Closer To EGOT Status As The Outsiders Bags Best Musical