Fans school Ciara & Russell Wilson as they recreate Charles & Diana’s photos for their 5th wedding anniversary

Ciara & Russell Wilson recently created a nostalgic image of Princess Diana and Prince Charles for their wedding anniversary, and fans have some thoughts. Scroll down to see what netizens had to say.

Singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson are facing backlash from fans after recreating an image of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. If we had to guess, we’d say that the couple has not seen The Crown or are aware of how rocky Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was.

Russell and Ciara, while celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary in Venice, decided to recreate images from when the royal couple visited the Italian paradise in 1985. “You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess,” Ciara captioned side-by-side photos of them now and those taken in 1985 of Charles and Diana.

As soon as Ciara posted the pictures, fans were quick to point out how unhappy the royal marriage was. If you didn’t know, Charles and Diana’s marriage had been rocky since the start, both partners had external relationships outside the marriage after which the two separated in 1992. In 1996, Charles and Diana were formally divorced followed by Diana’s mysterious death in 1997.

One social media commented on Ciara’s photo and wrote: “She really doesn’t realise that Charles treated Diana like dirt.” While another added: “Ciara I love you but you KNOW that man did not make Diana feel like a princess lmfao,” another said: “You do realize that Diana and Charles got divorced…” And another wrote: “Ciara mate….you might wanna watch a few episodes of The Crown, then edit and repost.”

