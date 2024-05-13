Fans Sense Trouble They Spot Baby Lying On The Cold Hard Ground At Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Paris Show

Picture this: the electrifying atmosphere of a Taylor Swift concert, with thousands of fans singing along to their favorite songs. But amidst all the fun, something unexpected catches your eye—a baby lying on the floor on the ground. Yes, that’s what exactly happened at Swift’s Eras Tour show in Paris.

As pictures of the baby lying on the floor, surrounded by adults at the concert, popped up on the internet, it got everyone talking. People started questioning the safety of the concert. Let’s look at what happened and why it’s got the Swifties talking.

The infant had ear protection, but…

The picture of the baby lying on the ground during Taylor Swift’s concert at La Defense Arena has left many fans concerned about the baby’s safety. A woman posted the picture on the internet. The baby can be seen lying down, perhaps on a soft jacket or scarf, with an adult nearby, hopefully their parent or guardian. But with over 45,000 fans in attendance, the loud music and crowded environment could pose risks to a young child.

According to TMZ, the woman who took the photo mentioned that the baby seemed to have ear protection against the loud music and noise from the crowd.

People questioning safety at Swift’s concert

Many fans questioned the decision to bring a baby to such a massive event, especially one as crowded as a Taylor Swift concert. Many are questioning who was responsible for looking after the baby. Some even suggested that if babysitting was an issue, attending the concert from a safer location would have been a more responsible choice.

Fans discussed the appropriate age for concert attendance and the responsibilities of a parent when bringing children for such events. According to the rules of the arena, there isn’t a specific age requirement for attending events, but it’s recommended not to bring children below 4.

People who were present at the concert also took to social media to share their experiences. One person said, “I was even in there and I got choked and trampled over and pushed and like I had to be escorted through the like line where all the security is by the stage to like the back area of the floor area and I eventually went back but like yea that’s not.” This shows how difficult it would have been for the child’s parents or the guardian at the concert.

Some even defended the child’s parents/ guardian, claiming that the baby had protection from the loud music. But still, a lot were criticizing the decision to bring the baby to such a massive concert.

Check Out how people are reacting on X.

This shed light on the past tragedies

Thinking about this, also made people remember past tragedies at concerts, like what happened at Astroworld in 2021. In 2021, a tragic incident occurred where a large crowd surged forward during Travis Scott’s performance. This crowd surge led to a stampede. Multiple people were injured and tragically several people died.

It made fans think about how important it is to make sure everyone stays safe at big events. It’s important to watch out for things like too many people crowding into one area.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has hit Europe, starting with four shows in Paris from May 9th to May 12th. The gigs at Paris La Defense Arena kick off around 6:30 pm, but doors open at 4:45 pm. While tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in France are sold out, lucky fans who secured tickets earlier paid anywhere from €69 to €774 for VIP access. However, resale tickets are available for around €250 on platforms like Seatpick and Stubhub.

