Fans shower Suzy with love after she joins Start Up alongside Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho & Kang Han Na

Suzy joins Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na in a new drama titled Start Up (tentative title). Following the news, the actress's fandom showered her with support.

The stellar cast of Start-Up was announced recently. The K-drama is already been dubbed as one of the most anticipated dramas of 2020 for the series stars Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, and Kang Han Na in the lead. The tvN drama will see Suzy play a character who aspired to be the Steve Jobs of Korea. While fans are eager to see the awesome four to collaborate, Suzy was showered with congratulatory messages and gifts from fans.

In photos shared on social media, Suzy's fan club put together a special surprise for the star. A buffet was set up with a banner showing the actress their support for her new series was set up. Fan translations revealed the banner read, "Start UP, mood UP, ratings UP, wishing for Start-Up to hit big. Cheering for all the staff and actors/actresses. Abalone samgyetang to defeat the heat. President Seo, let’s eat and work."

Suzy took to Instagram and shared a video where she was filling up her plate with mouth-watering delicacies. The dining table featured pamphlets with her photo on them, balloons and more. She also received a food truck on the set. Check out the photos and videos below:

Soompi reported Start-Up revolves around the fictional Silicon Valley, Sandbox, and it will feature people from the world of startup companies. The series is written by Park Hye Ryun and directed by Hotel Del Luna helmer Oh Choong Hwan.

