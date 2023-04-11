Fans slam Khloe Kardashian after her daughter True appears in a $1.2k pink Gucci dress for Easter

The mother of two posted numerous images of her daughter on Instagram on Sunday. Which raised heated arguments and talks after fans found out the real value of the pink dress worn by Khloe’s 4-year-old daughter. As the family came together to celebrate Easter, many Jenner-Kardashian gossips and tales have been leaked out ever since.

But what really swept the floor for the audience was when they did detailed research on True’s outfit on Easter. True Thompson, the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, appeared in an Easter photo wearing a $1.2k pink Gucci dress after the celebrity was accused of "flaunting her fortune."

Here is what the mother of two proudly posted for her daughter:

True flashed her hands in the air and gave peace signs while grinning at the camera in the pictures. She wore a $1.2K Gucci dress and an all-pink costume, complete with a bow headpiece.

True displayed a gold cross and a necklace with her name on it as well as other pieces of jewellery. On her arms, she wore two bracelets as well. Though it goes without saying that if mother can be a fashion icon, then the daughter will follow too.

But as it was not well received by the crowd, they soon took to social media to discuss the matter in private.

Here is what fans spoke about

"They genuinely live for the clout and social media," one person remarked.

How can you ask the person who creates this crap to make a "Baby Thompson" biscuit just so you may distribute it without giving away the brand name?

"You know they paid $1k for this small set up and they look so horrible," another person said, in reference to the customized cookies.

Another added: "They get everything for free, so they'll promote the business or at least tell their friends about them. It's quite disgusting."

