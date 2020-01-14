Fans SLAM Selena Gomez for looking annoyed during a recent interview; Details Inside

Fans are slamming Selena Gomez for looking annoyed and awkward during her recent interview at a talk show. Check out what the fans are saying.

After taking a break from her professional life to heal herself physically and mentally, Selena Gomez has finally stepped back into the spotlight to promote her latest album Rare. And while her fans are excited to see the 27-year-old back in action, according to some, the singer looked exceptionally uncomfortable in one of her latest interviews. Following her recent appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, many took to social media and shamed the singer for giving an awkward interview.

While her fans were eagerly waiting to see her on the talk show the Lose You to Love Me singer did not seem comfortable and the fans were quick to notice the awkwardness. They pointed it out on social media. “She seemed so annoyed to even be there. It was almost awkward to watch,” a fan wrote on in the comment section of the talk show’s Instagram handle. “Why does Selena act so weird?’ another wrote. “I agree. She acts so odd. What's up with her?” another stated.

While many were busy slamming the singer for not looking interested during the interview, a fan clapped back at the mean comments and defended the singer. The fan pointed out that the singer had already stated that she seemed low because she did not sleep well. “She was operating on just a couple hours sleep & she seems low key, but I didn’t get annoyed at all,” the fan said.

It seems like after spending a long time away from the camera, the singer is facing some problem in getting used to being in the centre of the spotlight and dealing with so much attention. This is not the first time Selena’s awkwardness was evident to her fans. During her 2019 American Music Awards performance, the singer looked nervous and out of sorts. She went off-key multiple times during her performance.

