Fans speculate THIS new Pete Davidson tattoo is a tribute to girlfriend Kim Kardashian's four kids

Fans speculate that Pete Davidson has yet again inked his girlfriend Kim Kardashian on his body but with a sweet twist. In new photos of the comic while leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, fans caught a glimpse of the Saturday Night Live cast member's seemingly new tattoo that reads, "KNSCP." Fans on the internet suspect that this anagram is a tribute to Kim and her 4 children.

According to the fan theory, the "K" stands for the SKIMS founder's initial while the remaining letters are a callback to Kim and Kanye West's children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Though this is not the first time Davidson has tattooed his new romance on his body, the KKW mogul revealed in a previous interview with Ellen on her talk show that her beau had not only branded her moniker on his body but also has a tattoo that read, "My Girl Is A Lawyer," referencing Kim's recently passed baby bar.

The 41-year-old Tv personality shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, via Page Six, "Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got," she added, "I think my favourite one, it says ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer,’ and that one’s really cute." Besides inking her on his body, Davidson also made the ultimate romantic gesture as he accompanied Kim, for the first time, on the red carpet of the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner. The couple has kept their relationship fairly off the screen yet on Saturday, the pair stood beside each other as the cameras flashed by the frenzy.

