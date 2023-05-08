Fans spot ‘spooky’ figure at King Charle’s coronation; video goes viral

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were crowned in a lavish ceremony on May 6. The Coronation ceremony which took place at Westminster Abbey was aired everywhere and was seen by millions of people. The rituals from the coronation have generated a lot of curiosity with several images and videos doing rounds on social media. Now, a video of a terrifying figure at King Charles III's coronation ceremony has gone viral on social media and many people think it is the Grim Reaper.

A Twitter account user named Joe has posted a video on Twitter with the hashtag #coronation and wrote, "Anyone else just noticed the Grim Reaper at Westminster Abbey?" The footage that has now gone viral showcases the Coronation ceremony taking place inside London's Abbey and a hooded man was captured on camera wielding what appeared to be a scythe-like long rod. Though the identity of the person is unknown, some have speculated that it might be the Grim Reaper. The "Grim Reaper" is a mythological character who kills a victim while coming to collect souls.

Here’s how fans reacted to the viral video

As soon as the video was shared on Twitter, it went viral on Twitter with over 3.6 million views. Many people have commented in the comments section as a result of the share. One person wrote, “The sound effect in the background when he walks across is so perfectly timed that I almost can’t get over it,” A second person wrote, “That’s amazing.” Another person commented, “Someone from Hogwart just passed by.” A fourth user wrote,“I noticed him! Who’s he looking for?” A fifth person wrote, “Dianas invite defo arrived,” Another commented, “Diana getting her revenge,”

