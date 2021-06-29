Fans trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp to protest against Amber Heard as Aquaman 2 shooting begins

Johnny Depp fans aren't happy with Amber Heard starrer project Aquaman 2 beginning its shoot and conveyed their disregard for it online by protesting against the same.

While DCEU fans rejoiced as director James Wan revealed that the filming for Jason Momoa starrer Aquaman 2 has begun, some netizens showed their disappointment over the same due to Amber Heard's attachment to the project. Johnny Depp fans took to Twitter to trend #JusticeForJohnnyDepp as they protested against Heard's inclusion in the DCEU film in light of the ex-couple's ongoing court case.

While Depp was replaced from Fantastic Beasts 3 after losing the libel case against a UK tabloid that referred to him as "wife beater", the actor is still fighting another defamation case against Heard in Virgina. Fans of Depp have been disappointed about his removal from projects while Heard continues to get work.

Confirming his exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, Depp had shared a statement last year saying, "I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request."

Despite speculations suggesting that Heard's return for Aquaman was in trouble due to the complications involving her personal life, it was later confirmed that the actress will return as Mera for the second film in the Aquaman franchise.

Depp's fans believe the industry has been unfair to the actor who claimed that his ex-wife was in fact abusive towards him and also allegedly severed his finger during an incident.

As for DCEU fans who are excited about the project, the sequel has been titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and will also star Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II alongside the lead, Jason Momoa.

