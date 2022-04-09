Fans on Twitter react to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's engagement news, say 'Bennifer never dies'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged. The pair, who were a media hit in the early 2000s and revived their relationship in 2021, is ready to marry after Lopez announced their engagement on Friday night. The couple has received a lot of love over the last year, and that love has shown up in the aftermath of the revelation.

Lopez revealed the news as well as the engagement ring in her On the JLo newsletter. She emotionally showed off the new bling in a short emotional video, and the story quickly circulated on social media. Scroll down to see some of the responses from "Bennifer" fans to the engagement announcement.

However, Jennifer Lopez fueled engagement speculations on Thursday by wearing a huge diamond ring on her left hand in a new paparazzi shot. The Jenny From the Block singer, 52, was seen shopping for furniture in Culver City, Los Angeles, with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme, as per Page Six. Lopez seemed to flip the ring and conceal the diamond in her hand when she noticed a paparazzi was photographing her, according to the publication.

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck nearly got married two decades ago when they got engaged for the first time. However, they called it quits in 2004 when the couple felt too much pressure from the media. Lopez married Marc Anthony in June 2004, and they have two children: Emme and Max, twins born in 2008. Meanwhile, Affleck married Jennifer Garner in June 2005 and has three children with the actress: Violet, Seraphina, and Sam. Lopez and Affleck reconciled in April 2021, after the Dance Again singer called off her engagement to MLB great Alex Rodriguez.

ALSO READ:Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ENGAGED again; JLo flaunts a massive green diamond ring