Fans wonder if Lee Min Ho is okay as The King: Eternal Monarch star shares bunch of photos watching the sunset

Lee Min Ho shared a bunch of photos from his day out at the beach. While fans rejoiced to see the latest updates from their Oppa, one particular picture from the series left fans a tad confused.

Lee Min Ho has been keeping his fans updated with his whereabouts lately via Instagram. The actor has been posting photos and videos to stay connected with his fans. While he shared a video from his walk recently and gave our eyes a treat with his oh-so-stylish photos this week, Lee Min Ho was seen enjoying the sunset in his latest post. The actor was seen dressed in casuals as he made his way to a stony shore to catch the sunset.

The King: Eternal Monarch star shared three photos from his day out by the ocean. In the first photo, the actor was seen posing with his hand covering his face as he was seated on the rocky shore. The second saw his pose a grumpy face and the third had the Legend of the Blue Sea actor walking towards the far end of the shore.

While fans showered the actor with love, a few were also concerned if the actor was okay. The reaction was caused by the first picture in the series. A few fans were confused if the actor was crying or laughing in the pictures. "In the first photo is he crying or laughing?" read a comment on the photo. "don't cry good be boy," added another fan.

what happened ??? why are you crying — ptrccrlnsnchz1973 (@Patrici09677614) August 20, 2020

He is crying? — Christine (@Christi78452814) August 20, 2020

On the work front, Lee Min Ho was last seen playing the regal emperor of the Kingdom of Corea in The King: Eternal Monarch. The actor is yet to announce his next venture. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

