Fans wonder if Lizzo is okay as singer cancels Montreal concert; Find out

Somedays, it is impossible to feel ‘Good as Hell’ no matter how much one may try to, and the same applies to Lizzo. Unfortunately, due to some reasons, the singer had to cancel her concert in Montreal. Fans have been extremely worried ever since. Lizzo finally took to her Instagram and posted an update for her worried fans. She let them know what was happening.

Lizzo falls sick before concert

Lizzo, who was scheduled to perform at Bell Center in Montreal, sadly could not make it due to health issues. The singer posted a video to her Instagram explaining to the fans that it would be impossible for her to go on with her schedule due to her worsening health conditions. The singer, noted that this was only the second time in her whole career that she was canceling due to health issues.

Lizzo’s Instagram update

The 35-year-old singer sounded emotional in a video she uploaded on Instagram as she lay wrapped around in a blanket with a mask on. Lizzo announced, "I had a sore throat last night and a headache, and I went to bed. I woke up this morning, and my body is weak, and I have chills, and my head hurts. Normally, if it's just a cold, I'd shower, I'd eat, take some medicine, and it gets better. But this is getting worse."

She continued talking in the video, "I think it's the flu, and I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today. I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can't perform tonight. This is the second time I've ever had to cancel due to health in my entire career, and I will make it up to you, Montreal. I'm so sorry."

Will the Hartford concert get canceled?

Lizzo is scheduled to perform in Hartford, Connecticut, on May 6. It is unclear if the singer’s health status has changed or not. No updates have been provided about the show's cancelation yet. Lizzo mentioned in the video that she would find a date to reschedule for the Montreal concert. She has been extremely busy with a packed schedule. The singer performed last Friday at New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and attended the Met Gala in New York on Monday.

