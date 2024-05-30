Fantasmas Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot & More To Know

Julio Torres, a renowned Salvadoran-American writer, comedian, and actor, is set to star in HBO's upcoming comedy series Fantasmas. Torres created, wrote, and directed the series, which stars him as an alternate version of himself. The trailer has been unveiled, providing more information about the cast and plot.

Fantasmas follows Julio who has lost a gold oyster earring. While on his quest to find the precious object Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City.

Fantasmas release date and cast

Fantasmas is set to release on HBO and HBO Max on June 7, 2024, nearly two years after its initial greenlit in December 2022 and two to three months after Julio Torres' last project, Problemista, which premiered in US theaters on March 1, 2024.

The Fantasmas trailer, a brief 1 minute and 49 seconds long, introduces the series' main story of Julio Torres losing his golden oyster and embarking on a quest to find it, encountering various quirky personalities along the way.

Fantasmas’ cast includes:

Julio Torres as Julio

Martine Gutierrez as Vanesja

Tomas Matos as Chester

Joe Rumrill as Bibo (voice)

Steve Buscemi

Paul Dano

Julia Fox

Alexa Demie

Emma Stone

Aidy Bryant

Bowen Yang

Kim Petras

Ziwe

What is Fantasmas about?

Fantasmas follows Julio Torres as he navigates an alternative version of New York while looking for a lost earring in the shape of a small golden oyster. In the six-episode series, Torres plays a fictional version of himself as he navigates an alternative version of New York City to find a lost earring shaped like a tiny gold oyster.

“I really loved the idea of telling short stories and having a show of vignettes,” Torres told Entertainment Weekly in April 2024. “I also felt like I’m not the kind of performer who was interested in doing me as various characters. I like to think of myself like a master of ceremonies.”

Torress added, “One of the best things I heard was someone on set referred to it as a group art project, which I take as the highest compliment. Everyone put so much of themselves into it.”

The show's logline reads, “In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, Fantasmas weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.”

